Hoese & Co LLP Trims Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hoese & Co LLP cut its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWKN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.25. 71,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,998. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

