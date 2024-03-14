Hoese & Co LLP Sells 40 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,716. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $289.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $524.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

