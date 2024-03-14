Hoese & Co LLP Sells 1,500 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Hoese & Co LLP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 89,760 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 45,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

