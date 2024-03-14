Hoese & Co LLP Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hoese & Co LLP cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $100.40. 2,992,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

