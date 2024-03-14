Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $206.85

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $206.85 and last traded at $206.64, with a volume of 330853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.