HI One Day Trading Volume Tops $192,779.69 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $192,779.69 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00016747 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00025261 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,861.56 or 1.01046618 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00009692 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00172513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0005022 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $180,618.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

