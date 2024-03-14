Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $39,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 123,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,559. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.