Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.59

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday. The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 4570213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hello Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

