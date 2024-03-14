Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.00

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.22), with a volume of 61271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.08).

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The company has a market capitalization of £129.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3,468.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.13.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Recommended Stories

