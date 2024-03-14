HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Purchases £6,603.12 in Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Xaver Hangartner bought 73,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £6,603.12 ($8,460.12).

HEIQ traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9 ($0.12). 171,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.28. HeiQ Plc has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 23 ($0.29).

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

