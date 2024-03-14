HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Purchases £6,603.12 in Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Xaver Hangartner bought 73,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £6,603.12 ($8,460.12).
HeiQ Price Performance
HEIQ traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9 ($0.12). 171,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 0.28. HeiQ Plc has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 23 ($0.29).
HeiQ Company Profile
