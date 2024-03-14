Heath B. Monesmith Sells 13,027 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ETN opened at $300.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $303.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

