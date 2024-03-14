Headinvest LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.