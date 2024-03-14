Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $91,932,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $152.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

