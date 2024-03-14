Headinvest LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after buying an additional 203,011 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 667,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDV opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.