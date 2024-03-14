Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 926 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVE stock opened at $183.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average of $166.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $183.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

