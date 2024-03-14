Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 2,188 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,207,000 after purchasing an additional 395,289 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 624,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

