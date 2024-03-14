Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $25,969,290. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,257.87 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,034.02. The stock has a market cap of $582.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

