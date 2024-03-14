Headinvest LLC Acquires Shares of 2,246 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 133,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,511,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

