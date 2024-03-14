Headinvest LLC Acquires New Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after buying an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,843,000 after buying an additional 618,040 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 956,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 74,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.90%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

