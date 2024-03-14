Head to Head Contrast: Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) vs. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Portage Biotech has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$104.61 million ($8.34) -0.07 Southwestern Energy $6.52 billion 1.21 $1.56 billion $1.41 5.06

This table compares Portage Biotech and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Portage Biotech and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southwestern Energy 1 9 4 0 2.21

Portage Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,343.12%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $7.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -177.66% -129.14% Southwestern Energy 23.87% 11.74% 5.81%

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Portage Biotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

