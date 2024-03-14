Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Buys $101,850.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Todd Eden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Todd Eden bought 7,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

HWBK opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 516.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.