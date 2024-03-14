Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in DexCom by 16,943.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after buying an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Down 1.2 %

DXCM stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,445. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.