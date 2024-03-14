Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $517.31. 7,322,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,314. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.45 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.