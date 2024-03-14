Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,610,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,193,936. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

