Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.95 and its 200-day moving average is $295.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.00 and a 12 month high of $337.74. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

