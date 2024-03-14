Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.97. 1,325,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $385.10. The stock has a market cap of $373.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

