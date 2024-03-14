Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

