Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WPM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 985,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,385. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

