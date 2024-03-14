Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.48 and a 200-day moving average of $307.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $344.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

