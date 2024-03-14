Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 185.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,525 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 1,405,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 247.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 951,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 407,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

