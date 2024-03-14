Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,314,000 after buying an additional 1,468,997 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 841.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,331 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,345,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $128,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 368,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWSC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 413,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -108.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

