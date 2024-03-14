Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 355,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

