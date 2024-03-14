Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 13,330 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TORM by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of TRMD traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. TORM plc has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. TORM’s payout ratio is 52.66%.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

