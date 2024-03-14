Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 115 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LNG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.01. 994,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,727. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.28.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

