Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of HOFV remained flat at $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $763,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

