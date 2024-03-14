Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.18

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 840532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.