GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Decreased by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS reduced its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in GSK were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $42.92. 572,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.