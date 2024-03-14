Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Shares of NYSE TV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 506,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

