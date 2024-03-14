Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Director John B. Replogle Buys 25,900 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) Director John B. Replogle bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 349,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,737.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

NYSE:GROV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 17,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,831. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROV. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth about $5,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grove Collaborative by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 26.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 134,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

