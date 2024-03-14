Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Acquires $20,208.98 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin acquired 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $20,208.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,608.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 5,406 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $10,001.10.

On Thursday, December 14th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00.

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 4.1 %

Grove Collaborative stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter worth $5,872,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 321.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 553,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 189,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

