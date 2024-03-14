Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $464,334.52

Grin (GRIN) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Grin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.52 million and $464,334.52 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,742.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.82 or 0.00616058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00133209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00202151 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00145595 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.