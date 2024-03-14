GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Short Interest Up 671.0% in February

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, an increase of 671.0% from the February 14th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GRI Bio stock traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 792,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,848. GRI Bio has a twelve month low of 0.75 and a twelve month high of 115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $503,880.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GRI Bio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 13.33% of GRI Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

