Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Purchases 14,200 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $959,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Greif’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 162,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

