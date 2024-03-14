Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.30. 29,312,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,817,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

