Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 5,098 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NRG Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NRG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,573. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

