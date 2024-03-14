Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases 282 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,539,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $8.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.81. 63,786,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,017,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

