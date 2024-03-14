Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases 160 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 1.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.81. 1,808,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,315. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $202.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day moving average is $162.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.