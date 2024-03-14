Greenfield Savings Bank Has $605,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 89,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $60.66. 6,748,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,690,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.19%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock worth $24,738,925. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.