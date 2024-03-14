Greenfield Savings Bank Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,415 shares of company stock worth $10,672,669 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.