Greenfield Savings Bank Buys New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.11. The firm has a market cap of $236.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

